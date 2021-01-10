Dragon Coins Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $104.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,670.94 or 0.04219394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.55 or 0.00301893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

