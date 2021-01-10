Dragonchain 1-Day Volume Tops $186,981.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $186,981.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.93 or 0.04376680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00307490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

