Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Volume Hits $183,616.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.86 million and $183,616.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00036749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,459.87 or 0.03874889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014561 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

