DragonVein Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One DragonVein token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $7.85 million and $5.61 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,153.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.15 or 0.01565117 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00188903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

