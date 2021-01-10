DREP Hits Market Cap of $17.43 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. DREP has a market cap of $17.43 million and approximately $856,612.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.