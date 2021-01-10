DREP Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One DREP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $781,617.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00111457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00061223 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,999.31 or 0.88195526 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.