DSLA Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $360,131.00 (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $360,131.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

