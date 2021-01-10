DubaiCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,946.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $540,242.85 and approximately $9,946.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008211 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

