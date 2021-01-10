Dune Network (DUN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $1,547.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dune Network has traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar. One Dune Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dune Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 451,346,867 coins and its circulating supply is 353,598,623 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Buying and Selling Dune Network

Dune Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dune Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dune Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dune Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dune Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.