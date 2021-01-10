Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $16.86 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.73 or 0.04211722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00317469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

DUSK is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.