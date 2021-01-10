DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 308.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 166.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXPE stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.86. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

