Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post $530,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460,000.00 to $600,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $1.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

DYAI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

