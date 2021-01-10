Dynamic Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $80,635.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,244,381 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

