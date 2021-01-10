Dynamite (DYNMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $78,388.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $65,723.26 and approximately $78,388.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00042212 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,705 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

