Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $90.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.30 million. Eagle Bancorp posted sales of $87.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $364.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $356.80 million to $369.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.21 million, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $365.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

EGBN opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.