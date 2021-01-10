EagleX Achieves Market Cap of $12,416.45 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $12,416.45 and $369.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00111384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061250 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.60 or 0.88287621 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

