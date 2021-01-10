EasyFi (EASY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.75 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00010592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00108453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00617060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00235982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00054127 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012763 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

