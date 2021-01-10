eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.