EBCoin (EBC) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $964,890.59 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EBCoin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00037084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00327168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.79 or 0.03974894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014312 BTC.

EBC is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

