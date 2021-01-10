eBitcoin (EBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One eBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 82% against the U.S. dollar. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $21.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

About eBitcoin

eBitcoin (EBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

