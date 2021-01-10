eBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0659 on Major Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBitcoin has traded down 77.1% against the dollar. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $5.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin (CRYPTO:EBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.