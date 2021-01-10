eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $141,205.97 and $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000204 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.