ECC (ECC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $906.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, ECC has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ECC has a total market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $906.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.18 or 0.99958888 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011587 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00041736 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.