ECC (ECC) Reaches Market Cap of $9.35 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, ECC has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECC has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $117.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,445.29 or 1.00078046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00044592 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

