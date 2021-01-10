ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECNCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.