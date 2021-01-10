Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 425.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

