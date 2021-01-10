EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $436,938.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,024.13 or 1.00141307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

