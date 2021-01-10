EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $441,353.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $441,353.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,734.51 or 0.99941909 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016535 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00041741 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

