Edgeless (EDG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $391,238.29 and $19.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

