Edgeless Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $398,446.98 and $100.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

