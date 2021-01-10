eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,500 shares of company stock valued at $920,625 in the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of eGain by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.39.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

