Eidoo Market Capitalization Achieves $43.06 Million (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.