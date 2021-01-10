Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several research firms have commented on EIDX. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $450,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 122.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

EIDX opened at $120.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

