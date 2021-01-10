Einsteinium Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.09 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and $3.09 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00407636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,150,628 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

