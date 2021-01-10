Elastos Price Up 51.8% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Elastos has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $38.96 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00006162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005871 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001355 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000853 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.