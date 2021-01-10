Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0000

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Electra has a total market cap of $186,299.27 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,601,008,879 coins and its circulating supply is 28,733,852,326 coins. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

