Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $350,891.98 and approximately $62,311.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00042604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.80 or 0.04191546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00036558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00317202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

