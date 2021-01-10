Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $66.19 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $66.19 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 379.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,225,268,017 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.