Electrum Dark Trading Down 4.8% This Week (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Electrum Dark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,857.30 and approximately $118.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00298843 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.