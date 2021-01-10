Elitium (EUM) Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $151.59 million and approximately $432,199.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium token can currently be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00013403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium .

The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

