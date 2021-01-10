Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0055 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $223,232.92 and approximately $71.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 48% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,057.60 or 0.03069562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,659,769 coins and its circulating supply is 40,608,437 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

