Ellaism Market Capitalization Reaches $272,963.80 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $272,963.80 and $33.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,643,227 coins and its circulating supply is 40,591,896 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

