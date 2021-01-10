Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELOX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

