Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $590.66 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $35.48 or 0.00094198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market capitalization of $590.66 million and $75.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00111478 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00627028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00237662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00054236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,979,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,649,810 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Binance and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

