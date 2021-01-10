Elrond ERD Market Capitalization Tops $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Elrond ERD has a total market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

