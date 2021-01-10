ELYSIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $584,724.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.80 million and $584,724.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

