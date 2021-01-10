ELYSIA Reaches Market Cap of $5.98 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $5.98 million and $646,797.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

