Emercoin Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 39.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $31,474.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00037215 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00036565 BTC.

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,786,164 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org

