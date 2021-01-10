Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $355.73 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,126,897 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

