Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $373.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $375.50 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $347.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,706 shares in the company, valued at $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 1,662.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

